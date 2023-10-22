Mitchell scores maiden ODI ton; Shami's five-wicket haul restricts New Zealand to 273

Dharmashala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 22 : New Zealand batsman Daryl Mitchell's stellar maiden hundred at the ODI World Cup took the Kiwis to 273 in the first inning against India in the 21st match of the tournament at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday.

Ahead of the game, Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue won the toss and decided to field first against Tom Latham's New Zealand on Sunday.

Kiwi openers Devon Conway and Will Young failed to make a solid opening but that did not create trouble for New Zealand.

Mohammed Siraj made the first breakthrough after he dismissed Conway for a duck in the 3.3 overs (NZ 9-1).

Mohammed Shami made a stunning comeback to the ODI World Cup 2023 and picked a wicket in his first ball of the ongoing tournament after he dismissed Will Young for 17 runs (NZ 19-2).

In the first powerplay, the Kiwi batsmen scored 34 runs and the Men oin Blue picked up two wickets.

However, Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell made a solid partnership to increase the run rate of the Kiwis and helped to cross the 100-run mark in 20.5 overs after playing 125 balls.

Shami dismissed Ravindra in the 33.3 overs for 75 runs and broke the partnership (NZ 178-3).

The Kiwis crossed the 200-run mark in the 36.1 over after playing 217 balls.

Kuldeep Yadav picked his first wicket of the game after dismissing Tom Latham for five runs in the 36.5 overs (NZ 205-4).

In the second powerplay, the Kiwis scored 185 runs. On the other hand, the Indian bowling attack picked up two wickets.

Yadav took his second wicket after dismissing Glenn Phillips for 23 runs in the 44.2 overs (NZ 243-5).

In the 46.6 overs, Mark Chapman was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah for 6 runs (NZ 257-6).

However, Mohammed Shami picked up two consecutive wickets and dismissed Mitchell Santner and Matt Henry in the 47.4 and 47.5 overs (NZ 260-8).

Shami picked up the most important wicket in the first inning after he dismissed Mitchell in the 49.5 overs for 130 runs (NZ 273-9).

In the third powerplay, India was on fire with the ball and picked up six wickets. While the Kiwis scored 54 runs.

Talking about the Indian bowling attack, Shami took a five-wicket haul in his 10-over spell against New Zealand. While Yadav picked up two wickets. On the other hand, Bumrah, and Siraj bagged one wicket in their respective spell.

Rohit Sharma-led India needs to make 274 runs in the 21st match of the ODI World Cup 2023 to win the game.

