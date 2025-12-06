Mitchell Starc becomes third player with 50+ runs and five-wicket haul in day-night Test

Brisbane [Australia], December 6 : Veteran Australian cricketer Mitchell Starc joined the elite list of players who scored 50 or more runs and picked up a five-wicket haul in a day-night Test match. The ace player achieved this milestone on Day 3 of the second Ashes Test between Australia and England at the Gabba on Saturday.

Starc became just the third cricketer to achieve this historic feat. He joined Dilruwan Perera and Jason Holder. Perera was the first player to score 50+ and pick a fifer in a day-night Test. He achieved this feat during the Dubai Test against Pakistan in 2017.

After him, West Indies all-rounder Holder joined the elite list. Holder achieved the feat during the Bridgetown Test against Sri Lanka in 2018.

For the record, Starc has the most runs as a number nine batter in Tests. The Australian ace player has notched up 1,408 runs in 64 Tests and 77 innings at an average of 22.34, with eight fifties and a best score of 99.

Starc outdoes England's Stuart Broad (1,389 runs in 67 Tests at an average of 19.84, with a century and three fifties). He also has most 50+ scores at this number.

Coming to the match, Joe Root, who had anchored the innings with a brilliant hundred in the first innings, was left stranded on 138* as Jofra Archer was dismissed by a spectacular diving catch from Labuschagne off the bowling of Brendan Doggett as England finished with a total of 334.

For Australia, Mitchell Starc finished with phenomenal figures of 6/75. This was Starc's second five-wicket haul in the ongoing Ashes series, and 18th overall in Test cricket.

In response, Australia reached a commanding position after they were bundled out for 511 in the first innings. The hosts took a 177-run lead.

Jake Weatherald (72), Marnus Labuschagne (65), captain Steve Smith (61), wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey (63) and Starc (77) played superb knocks for Australia.

