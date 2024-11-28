Perth [Australia], November 28 : Australia pacer Mitchell Starc praised India's young batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal, describing the 22-year-old as a "huge" talent in Indian cricket.

Jaiswal rewrote the record books during the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Perth's Optus Stadium. The left-hander scored 161 off 297 balls, striking 15 fours and three sixes at a rate of 54.21.

With four scores of 150-plus all of which are also his four international centuries Jaiswal has joined legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Pakistan's Javed Miandad, and South Africa's Graeme Smith for the second-most 150-plus scores in Tests before turning 23. Australian great Don Bradman tops the list with eight such scores.

Jaiswal also surpassed Indian legend Vijay Hazare's tally of 1,420 runs to record the most runs by an Indian in their first 15 Tests. In 15 matches, Jaiswal has amassed 1,568 runs at an average of 58.07, with four centuries and eight fifties. His highest score is an unbeaten 214.

Speaking to Star Sports, Starc lauded Jaiswal's talent and adaptability. "He's not in his first game, so there's obviously been a bit of hype around him, and he's certainly very skilful. I think we saw that over the second innings this week. He's a huge talent in India, and he's going to play a lot of cricket for them. It was nice to get him cheaply in the first innings, but he certainly made amends in the second," said Starc.

In the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth, India won the toss and chose to bat but were bowled out for a modest 150. Nitish Kumar Reddy (41 off 59 balls, six fours, one six) and Rishabh Pant (37 off 78 balls, three fours, one six) added a vital 48-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Josh Hazlewood (4/29) was Australia's standout bowler, while Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, and Starc took two wickets each.

Australia's response was worse, collapsing to 79/9 before a fighting partnership between Mitchell Starc (26) and Alex Carey (21) helped them reach 104, conceding a 46-run lead to India. Jasprit Bumrah led India's bowling with figures of 5/30, while debutant Harshit Rana impressed with 3/48.

In the second innings, India built a commanding total. KL Rahul (77 off 176 balls, five fours) and Jaiswal (161 off 297 balls, 15 fours, three sixes) put together a 201-run opening stand. Virat Kohli's unbeaten 100 (143 balls, eight fours, two sixes), supported by Washington Sundar (29 off 94 balls, one six) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (38* off 27 balls, three fours, two sixes), propelled India to 487/6 declared, setting Australia a daunting target of 534.

Nathan Lyon (2/96) was Australia's best bowler, with Cummins, Starc, and Hazlewood claiming a wicket each.

At stumps on Day 3, Australia were 12/3, with Bumrah taking two wickets and Mohammed Siraj one. On Day 4, despite valiant efforts from Travis Head (89 off 101 balls, eight fours) and Mitchell Marsh (47 off 67 balls, three fours, two sixes), Australia were bowled out for 238, handing India a resounding 295-run victory.

Bumrah (3/42) and Siraj (3/51) led the bowling effort in the second innings, with Washington Sundar taking two wickets and Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana claiming one each.

Stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah was named 'Player of the Match' for his eight wickets in the game.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor