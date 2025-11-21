Mitchell Starc’s 7-Wicket Masterclass on Day 1 of the AUS vs ENG Ashes 2025-26 1st Test Draws Massive Praise From Fans

England Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team Match Scorecard: England at Perth’s Optus Stadium on Friday. The left-arm pacer claimed his 17th five-wicket haul with figures of 7 for 58, helping Australia bowl out England for 172 in the first innings. Starc struck early by dismissing openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett. He then removed England captain Joe Root and continued his dominance by taking the wickets of Ben Stokes and wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith. Starc completed the innings by wrapping up the tail and also reached 100 Ashes wickets in his career. Fans praised Starc on social media for his performance.
England’s big names struggled as Joe Root fell for a duck and Stokes managed only a single-digit score. Harry Brook top-scored with 52 off 61 balls, while Ollie Pope and Jamie Smith contributed 46 and 33, respectively. Ben Duckett made 21.
For Australia, debutant Brendan Doggett claimed two wickets, and Cameron Green took one. In reply, England got an early breakthrough when Jofra Archer dismissed debutant Jake Weatherald lbw for zero.
England Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team Match Scorecard:
England 1st Innings: 172 all out
Batsmen: Harry Brook 52, Ollie Pope 46, Ben Duckett 21
Bowler: Mitchell Starc 7/58, Brendan Doggett 2/27, Cameron Green 1/10