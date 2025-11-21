Mitchell Starc’s 7-Wicket Masterclass on Day 1 of the AUS vs ENG Ashes 2025-26 1st Test Draws Massive Praise From Fans

England Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team Match Scorecard: England at Perth’s Optus Stadium on Friday. The left-arm pacer claimed his 17th five-wicket haul with figures of 7 for 58, helping Australia bowl out England for 172 in the first innings. Starc struck early by dismissing openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett. He then removed England captain Joe Root and continued his dominance by taking the wickets of Ben Stokes and wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith. Starc completed the innings by wrapping up the tail and also reached 100 Ashes wickets in his career. Fans praised Starc on social media for his performance.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: STARC - AGING LIKE FINE WINE! 🍷🇦🇺

​STAT CONFIRMED! Mitchell Starc, at 35, has taken a phenomenal 36 WICKETS in just 8 Tests in 2025! 🤯

​ A pure masterclass from the veteran quick. Unstoppable force!

​HERE WE GO! Starc's year is one for the ages! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eAgimkXsm9 — Fabrizio romano Cricket (@AabhasDeog67430) November 21, 2025

No Cummins, no Hazlewood no problem says Mitchell Starc....7/58 to start the Ashes with fiery spell 🔥Well bowled 👏 #Ashes2025#AUSvsENGpic.twitter.com/Ligv6IKzOd — DIVINE_SOUL (@hellosuraj222) November 21, 2025

MITCHELL STARC HAS TAKEN 7 WICKETS FOR THE FIRST TIME IN HIS TEST CAREER 🥶



- One of the Greatest in Modern Era.#mitchellstarc#ausvsengpic.twitter.com/tr2mKOvCr8 — Ayush Singh (@Ayush_Singh27) November 21, 2025

Mitchell Starc against England Bazball in the 1st Ashes Test at Perth.



- Gets, Crawley, Duckett, Ben Stokes, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Mark Wood & Harry Brook.



THE GREATEST EVER 🐐



pic.twitter.com/YKIHsLeTpz — MANU. (@IMManu_18) November 21, 2025

What a spell from Mitchell Starc!🤌 Career best 7/58 and bowls England out for just 172 on day 1 in Perth. Absolute fire with the new ball .

This Ashes is already living up to the hype! #Ashes2025#MitchellStarcpic.twitter.com/ysPRhuNAju — Dr Aakriti (@draakriti01) November 21, 2025

Mitchell Starc today = VIOLENCE WITH THE BALL 🔥

Unplayable. Unstoppable. Unreal.

#Ashespic.twitter.com/DhD37OLKkO — Aussies Army🏏🦘 (@AussiesArmy) November 21, 2025

England’s big names struggled as Joe Root fell for a duck and Stokes managed only a single-digit score. Harry Brook top-scored with 52 off 61 balls, while Ollie Pope and Jamie Smith contributed 46 and 33, respectively. Ben Duckett made 21.

For Australia, debutant Brendan Doggett claimed two wickets, and Cameron Green took one. In reply, England got an early breakthrough when Jofra Archer dismissed debutant Jake Weatherald lbw for zero.

England Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team Match Scorecard:

England 1st Innings: 172 all out

Batsmen: Harry Brook 52, Ollie Pope 46, Ben Duckett 21

Bowler: Mitchell Starc 7/58, Brendan Doggett 2/27, Cameron Green 1/10