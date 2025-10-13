Mithali Raj lauds Alyssa Healy's captain's knock against India

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 13 : Former India captain Mithali Raj heaped praise on Alyssa Healy after the Australian skipper's stunning century powered her side to a remarkable win over India in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025.

Healy produced a captain's knock, smashing 142 runs off 107 balls to help Australia chase down a challenging target of 331.

Reflecting on the innings, JioStar expert Mithali said, "You expect a big match-winner to stand up in moments like this. A big game between India and Australia, and captain Alyssa Healy did exactly that."

"Even in the 2022 World Cup, she stepped up when it mattered, and now, again in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, she has brought out her A-game when it mattered the most," Mithali noted.

"The number of games leading up to the World Cup didn't really matter much, but this was an important game for Australia, and she rose to the occasion, leading from the front," she added.

Speaking about Healy's approach at the crease, Mithali observed how the Australian skipper built her innings intelligently.

"She began cautiously during the powerplay, but once the spinners came on, she capitalised. She has always been strong against off-spinners and started to find the runs," she said.

Mithali also highlighted the importance of the partnerships Healy forged during the chase.

"What stood out even more was the partnerships she builtfirst with opening partner Phoebe Litchfield, and then with Ellyse Perry for the second wicket. Those partnerships were key to Australia's win," she explained.

She stitched an important partnership with Litchfield, where they put up an 85-run opening partnership.

The Indian legend further emphasised how Healy embodied leadership when it mattered most.

"Other batters contributed too, but as a captain, you want to stand up in the biggest games for your team and your country and Alyssa Healy did just that," Mithali concluded.

It was indeed Healy's day, as she scored 34 off 22 against Kranti, smashing her for five fours and a six. She took just eight singles against the pacer. She was dismissed by spinner Shree Charani this time around.

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first. Openers Pratika Rawal (75 in 96 balls, with 10 fours and a six) and Mandhana (80 in 66 balls, with nine fours and three sixes) laid down the platform with an incredible 155-run stand for the opening wicket. However, India could not capitalise on it a lot as a five-wicket haul from Annabel Sutherland (5/40) and Sophie Molineux (3/75) managed to take regular wickets later on.

After exploits from Mandhana-Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, the skipper (22 in 17 balls, with three fours), Jemimah Rodrigues (33 in 21 balls, with five fours), and Richa Ghosh (32 in 22 balls, with three fours and two sixes) walked the talk with an attacking approach, but could not convert their starts to milestones as Sutherland and Molineux took India from 234/2 in 36.2 overs to 330 all out in 48.5 overs.

During the run-chase, Healy started off proceedings with an 85-run stand to lay down the partnership with Phoebe Litchfield (40 in 39 balls, with six fours and a six). After Shree Charani (3/41) removed Litchfield, Perry came at number three but retired hurt with the score at 154/1. India made a brief inroad in the match, as Deepti Sharma removed Beth Mooney (4) and Charani got Annabel Sutherland (0).

However, Healy got able support from Ashleigh Gardner (45 in 46 balls, with three fours and a six), taking the Aussies past the 260-run mark. When Charani got Healy at a score of 265, it injected new life into the Indian team, who reduced the Aussies to 303/7 in 45.1 overs. The experienced Perry (47* in 52 balls, with five fours and a six) returned to bat and finished the match with Kim Garth (14* in 13 balls, with two fours). Perry sealed the game with a six, with an over left. Healy got the 'Player of the Match' award for her masterclass knock.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor