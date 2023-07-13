MLC 2023: Texas Super Kings sign Imran Tahir after Ambati Rayudu’s exit

Major League Cricket got another boost as the Texas Super Kings announced their signing of the veteran legspinner Imran Tahir. Tahir has previously featured for TSK's sister franchise in the IPL, and was also part of Chennai Super Kings' title winning runs in 2018 and 2021. In 59 IPL matches, Tahir has picked 82 wickets at an economy rate of 7.76 runs an over. The leg-spinner also has 173 ODI and 63 T20I wickets to his name in an international career that spanned from 2011 to 2019.

Presumably, Tahir has been signed as a replacement for Ambati Rayudu, who was originally included in the Texas Super Kings squad. After BCCI's proposal of a one-year cooling period for retired players, the recently retired Rayudu withdrew citing personal reasons. He was also a part of the CSK squad that lifted the trophy in 2023. The signing also makes Tahir the eighth overseas player in TSK's squad. He joins David Miller, Dwayne Bravo, Devon Conway, Daniel Sams, Faf du Plessis, Mitchell Santner and Gerald Coetzee.