MLC 2024: Rickelton's ton powers Seattle Orcas to nine-wicket win over LA Knight Riders

Dallas [Texas], July 10 : The Seattle Orcas registered their first victory of the season, following a dominant performance against the LA Knight Riders that saw them romp home with nine wickets and one ball to spare on Wednesday.

Invited to bat first, Jason Roy's (69 in 52 balls, with five fours and four sixes) cautious knock and David Miller's (44* in 22 balls, with five fours and two sixes) final over onslaught helped the LA Knight Riders secure a total of 168/6.

However, that was not enough as Ryan Rickelton (103* in 66 balls, with nine fours and five sixes) and Quinton de Kock (51* in 46 balls, with three fours and two sixes) constructed a mammoth 152-run partnership to successfully steer the run chase for the Seattle Orcas, as per MLC.

The Seattle Orcas began the run chase with a strong start, despite losing Nauman Anwar (9) to the pace of Spencer Johnson. At the six-over mark, the Orcas were placed at 51/1, with Opener Rickelton taking the onus of scoring quick runs. Rickelton brought up his half-century in 31 deliveries, comprising six boundaries and two maximums, while Quinton de Kock looked to consistently rotate the strike. After 10 overs, the Orcas were at 81/1 with De Kock scoring only 13 of those runs.

Ryan Rickelton showed no signs of slowing down as he smashed Shakib Al Hassan for two consecutive sixes in the 11th over and took Corne Dry for 15 runs soon after. Quinton De Kock would also join the assault, hammering Ali Khan for a six and a four in the 13th over.

Finding boundaries at will, Ryan Rickelton reached his maiden T20 century in the penultimate over, achieving the milestone in 63 deliveries with nine fours and five sixes. In the same over, Quinton de Kock secured his half-century bringing up the landmark with a regal six down the ground against Andre Russell. With three runs needed for the final over, the Seattle Orcas finished at 169/1 in 19.5 overs to complete their first victory of the season

Earlier in the day, the LA Knight Riders were powered by early boundaries by Jason Roy (69). Skipper Sunil Narine (5) was scalped early by Zaman Khan in the fourth over. By the end of the powerplay the Knight Riders were placed at 40/1. Coming in at number three, Unmukt Chand (18) struggled to find momentum before a thickish edge of the bowling of Harmeet Singh would send him back to the pavilion. Soon after, Harmeet Singh would strike again with the wicket of Shakib Al Hassan (7)

Meanwhile, Jason Roy brought up his half-century in 39 deliveries, striking three fours and four sixes in the process. David Miller (44*) joined Jason Roy in the 13th over and made his intentions crystal clear, smashing Harmeet Singh over covers for six in the third delivery he faced.

Roy's innings came to an end in the 16th over, falling to Gannon, while he looked to increase the run rate. The powerful Andre Russell's (14) contribution was limited to a six as he was dismissed by Zaman Khan in the 19th over. Undeterred, David Miller scripted a thrilling finish for the LA Knight Riders, hammering Nandre Burger for 24 runs in the 20th over, including four fours and a six, to help the LA Knight Riders finish at 168/5.

Brief Scores: Seattle Orcas won by 9 wickets (with 1 ball remaining)

Los Angeles Knight Riders Innings: 168/5 (Jason Roy 69, David Miller 44, Andre Russell 14, Zaman Khan 2/24, Harmeet Singh 2/34)

Seattle Orcas Innings:169/1 (Ryan Rickelton 103*, Quinton de Kock 51*, Spencer Johnson 1/28).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor