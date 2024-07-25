MLC 2024: Texas Super Kings eliminate MI New York to secure place in challenger clash

Dallas [US], July 25 : In the crucial eliminator clash of the 2024 Major League Cricket, the Texas Super Kings (TSK) executed a near-flawless game plan to beat defending champions MI New York (MINY) with a comprehensive 9-wicket victory.

This win secured TSK's place in the challenger on July 26 and ended MI New York's campaign in the tournament.

While chasing a target of 164, TSK's openers, Faf du Plessis and Devon Conway, laid a strong foundation.

Du Plessis was in sublime form, smashing 72 off 47 balls, including six boundaries and three sixes. The duo put on a 101-run opening stand, effectively nullifying any hopes MI New York had of defending their total.

Conway let his skipper take charge, but after du Plessis was dismissed by Nosthush Kenjige, he took up the mantle with a steady 50* off 42 balls.

Aaron Hardie joined Conway and continued the onslaught. Hardie's quickfire 34* off 20 balls ensured that there was no late drama as TSK reached the target comfortably, finishing at 167/1 in just 18.3 overs. The win was sealed with a boundary from Hardie, capping off a dominant performance by the Super Kings.

Earlier in the game, MI New York's innings got off to a rocky start after winning the toss and electing to bat first. Dewald Brevis fell for a duck in the very first over, caught by Stoinis off Zia-ul-Haq. Nicholas Pooran soon followed suit, managing just 8 runs before falling to Marcus Stoinis. At 3/2, MINY were in a dire situation.

Shayan Jahangir (26) and Monank Patel (48) attempted to stabilise the innings with a 49-run partnership. However, the scoring rate was kept in check by disciplined bowling from TSK. Patel's patient knock of 48 off 41 balls included five boundaries and a six, but it was Rashid Khan who provided the much-needed acceleration. Rashid's blistering 55 off 30 balls, featuring four sixes and four boundaries, propelled MINY to a respectable total.

Despite Rashid's heroics, TSK bowlers ensured that MINY couldn't run away with the game. Marcus Stoinis was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with his two wickets while also conceding just 18 runs, while Noor Ahmad chipped in with 1/37 from his four overs.

Brief Scores: MI New York 163/8 (Monank Patel 48, Marcus Stoinis 2/18) vs Texas Super Kings 167/1 (Faf du Plessis 72, Devon Conway 51, Nosthush Kenjige 1/24).

