MLC: Shane Watson parts ways with San Francisco Unicorns after 3 seasons

New Delhi [India], October 23 : The San Francisco Unicorns have parted ways with Head Coach Shane Watson by mutual consent, after three seasons at the helm of the Major League Cricket franchise, as per the San Francisco Unicorns website.

In an effort to strengthen the Unicorns' long-term strategy, the organisation is shifting to a year-round coaching model. Watson will go down in history as the Unicorns' first Head Coach, who laid the foundation for the team's entry into Major League Cricket and guided the squad through its formative seasons.

"Shane was the natural choice to be our first Head Coach, and he played a key role in building the Unicorns from the ground up," said Unicorns CEO David White. "We are eternally grateful for Shane's dedication across his three seasons in charge, and the Unicorns wish him every success in his future endeavours."

Watson, one of Australia's greatest all-rounders, enjoyed a decorated playing career spanning nearly two decades. Appointed by the Unicorns in 2023, Watson played a key role in developing the team's culture and identity in Major League Cricket, mentoring young American talent, guiding world-class stars, and leading the side throughout its first three campaigns.

"Shane has been an incredible leader for the Unicorns, both on and off the field," said San Francisco Unicorns co-owner Anand Rajaraman. "As our first Head Coach, he helped establish a winning culture and helped lay the foundation for cricket's growth in the Bay Area. We are grateful for his dedication and wish him the very best as he continues his journey in the game."

"We could not have asked for a better leader to guide the Unicorns in our formative years," added San Francisco Unicorns co-owner Venky Harinarayan. "Shane brought invaluable global experience, professionalism, and a true passion for developing young players. His legacy will always be part of our story, and we look forward to building on the strong platform he helped create."

Watson's achievements with the Unicorns include a run to the Championship game in the 2024 sophomore season and a six-game winning streak to kick off 2025 en route to the playoffs for the second consecutive campaign.

"It has been a true privilege to lead the San Francisco Unicorns over the last three seasons," said Watson. "I'm proud of what we accomplished, and am grateful for the opportunity to have worked with world-class stars and incredible young talent in Major League Cricket, which continues to be an exciting new frontier for the sport."

