MLC: Trent Boult shines as MI New York eliminate San Francisco Unicorns in a thriller

Dallas [US], July 10 : Trent Boult widely known for his death-bowling mastery in T20 cricket over the years. However, it was his critical cameo with the bat at the Grand Prairie Stadium that ultimately got MI New York over the line by 2 wickets in a nervy run-chase against San Francisco Unicorns on Thursday in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC).

Having been set a below-par 132 in a rain-affected eliminator, MI New York were heading stably in pursuit, as they concluded the powerplay on 37 without any losses.

However, Matthew Short got the Unicorns off the mark in the wickets column, sending back a fluent Quinton de Kock and skipper Nicholas Pooran in his second over to reignite hope in his camp, according to the MLC website.

Losing his partners in quick succession, Monank Patel slowed down to stabilize the chase with Michael Bracewell at the other end. But his resistance was short-lived, as Short came back to dismiss him for a cautious 33 off the first delivery in his third over.

With 40 needed at almost a run-a-ball, Xavier Bartlett struck a timely blow, sending MI New York's premier striker Kieron Pollard back to the dressing room as the Unicorns started to believe they could turn the tide.

That belief was strengthened when Hassan Khan delivered a remarkable over, accounting for Michael Bracewell and Heath Richards off successive deliveries, as MI New York slid further into trouble at 98/6, needing 34 off the last five overs.

Hassan did not stop there. The left-arm spinner delivered another double-strike over in his next, getting rid of New York's last recognized pairTajinder Singh and Tristan Luusleaving them in tatters at 108/8, with 24 still required and the tail exposed.

While San Francisco Unicorns needed just two more wickets to complete a remarkable turnaround, Trent Boult built a vital 9th-wicket partnership with Nosthush Kenjige in a final show of resistance.

Hassan Khan had positioned the Unicorns well for a place in the second qualifier, but it was Boult's decisive back-to-back maximums over long-on in his final over that eventually denied them that distinction.

Earlier in the evening, before they took their team home, a devastating opening spell by the Boult-Kenjige pair derailed the San Francisco Unicorns' top order in the powerplay. Kenjige started the demolition by dismissing the destructive Matthew Short in his first over.

Trent Boult quickly joined the party by having Tim Seifert caught behind before Sanjay Krishnamurthi became Kenjige's second scalp. The barrage of wickets worsened for the Unicorns when Boult sent their strong middle-order hitters Jake Fraser-McGurk and Hassan Khan back to the pavillion off successive deliveries, leaving them reeling at 21/5 at the end of 5 overs.

Cooper Connolly (23 off 19), Hammad Azam (11 off 18), and Brody Couch (19 off 18) ticked along the scoreboard for a while to save face for the Unicorns before Rushil Ugarkar got both Azam and Couch out in a tidy spell.

Xavier Bartlett, coming in at number 7, played the only notable knock for his team, hitting 4 maximums in a 24-ball 44 before the San Francisco Unicorns were all out for 131 in 19.3 overs.

Trent Boult's powerplay wickets and calm nerves in the chase earned him a deserving Player of the Match award. The experienced Kiwi contender kept his cool when it mattered most as he steered MI New York over the line to set up a Qualifier 2 clash against Texas Super Kings on Friday evening.

Match Summary:

MI New York beat San Francisco Unicorns by 2 wickets (with 3 balls remaining)

SFU: 131/10 in 19.3 overs (Xavier Bartlett 44, Cooper Connolly 23, Brody Couch 19; Rushil Ugarkar 3/19, Trent Boult 2/19, Nosthush Kenjige 2/43)

MINY: 132/8 in 19.3 overs (Quinton de Kock 33, Monank Patel 33, Trent Boult 22; Hassan Khan 4/30, Matthew Short 3/22).

