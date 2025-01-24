Modern icons abound in ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year 2024

New Delhi [India], January 24: The ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year 2024 celebrates the finest performers of the year, bringing together a lineup of stars who dominated the 50-over format with their exceptional skills, as per the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Among the standout players, Smriti Mandhana led the charts with 747 runs in 13 matches. Beginning her year with a steady 29 against Australia, she returned to form in the home series against South Africa, where consecutive centuries and a near-hundred earned her the Player of the Series award. Her performances against New Zealand and Australia further solidified her status as India's most prolific century-maker in women's ODIs.

South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt also shone brightly, amassing 697 runs in 12 matches. Her incredible streak of three centuries in four games, including a career-best 184*, showcased her dominance in the format. She capped off the year with consistent performances against England, further establishing herself as one of the top batters in women's cricket.

Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu made her mark with both bat and ball, contributing 458 runs and 9 wickets in 9 matches. Her unbeaten 195 against South Africa was a highlight, and her all-round contributions were pivotal in Sri Lanka's victories, including a series sweep against West Indies.

Meanwhile, West Indies' Hayley Matthews continued to showcase her all-round brilliance, scoring 469 runs and taking 9 wickets in just 7 matches, with several match-winning performances, including two centuries against Pakistan.

Marizanne Kapp of South Africa was another all-rounder who impressed, contributing 114 runs and taking 12 wickets in 11 matches. Her standout performances against Australia and India underlined her ability to deliver under pressure.

Australia's Ashleigh Gardner was equally impactful, combining 269 runs with 20 wickets across 12 matches, delivering game-changing performances with both bat and ball.

Annabel Sutherland, also from Australia, demonstrated her consistency with 369 runs and 13 wickets in 12 matches. Her back-to-back centuries against India and New Zealand towards the end of the year showcased her ability to perform on big occasions.

England's wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones was a reliable presence behind the stumps, effecting 15 dismissals, while contributing 382 runs, including a match-winning knock against South Africa.

India's Deepti Sharma proved her worth as an all-rounder, finishing the year with 24 wickets and 186 runs in 13 matches. Her six-wicket haul against West Indies was one of the finest bowling performances of the year.

Sophie Ecclestone of England continued her reign as the No.1 ODI bowler, taking 21 wickets in 11 matches, while her teammate Kate Cross was equally impressive with 19 wickets, including a career-best 6/30 against Ireland.

This team exemplifies a perfect blend of consistency, skill, and versatility, honouring players who have left an indelible mark on the year in women's ODI cricket.

