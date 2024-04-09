Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim make comeback as Pakistan name squad for New Zealand series

Lahore [Pakistan], April 9 : Star pacer Mohammad Amir and all-rounder Imad Wasim made sensational comebacks in cricket, as they have been named in Pakistan's 17-player squad for the five-T20I series against New Zealand.

The five-match T20I series will start on April 18 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and conclude on April 27 at the Gaddafi Stadium, in Lahore.

Amir and Wasim both reversed their retirement decision to make themselves available for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

"Also named in the squad are all-rounder Imad Wasim and fast bowler Mohammad Amir. The two experienced campaigners had become available after coming out of retirement last month," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Imad has played 66 T20Is in which he has scored 486 runs at a strike rate of 131.7 and taken 65 wickets at an economy rate of 6.26. He last played for Pakistan 12 months ago at his home ground in Rawalpindi against New Zealand.

Amir, who last played for Pakistan in August 2020 at Old Trafford against England, has played in 50 T20Is in which he has taken 59 wickets at an economy rate of 7.02.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam also made a comeback as the captain of Pakistan in the white-ball formats and will lead the team in the upcoming series against New Zealand at home.

Haris Rauf, who was recently reinstated in Pakistan's central contract list, failed to make the cut as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury that cut short his Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign.

Pakistan had also updated their coaching staff for the next assignment, with former all-rounder Azhar Mahmood taking over as head coach for the five-match series.

He will be joined by Mohammad Yousuf (batting coach) and Saeed Ajmal (spin-bowling coach), while Wahab Riaz, who was formerly the top selector, will now serve as team manager.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan men's cricket team are currently taking part in the fitness camp being conducted by trainers from the Pakistan Army in Kakul.

"The decision to include Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir was a straightforward one, given their availability for selection and considering Haris Rauf's injury and Mohammad Nawaz's current form," newly-appointed senior team manager Wahab Riaz said on return of Amir and Imad in a statement by PCB

"Both Amir and Imad possess undeniable match-winning capabilities, and we trust they will consistently deliver strong performances to bolster the team's objectives. As we prepare for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies, this series holds significant importance for Pakistan. Rather than solely focusing on the formidable New Zealand side, we aim to introspect and identify areas for improvement. I anticipate that players will seize the opportunities presented to strengthen their claims for the World Cup," he added.

Squad: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan and Zaman Khan.

Non-travelling reserves: Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sahibzada Farhan and Salman Ali Agha.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor