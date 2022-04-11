Mohammad Amir likely to return to international cricket from retirement

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir, who announced his retirement back in 2020, is likely to make a comeback to international cricket. It is being said that Amir might return to the national side if the current Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja quits his position. It was earlier reported that Najam Sethi might replace Ramiz Raja as the new PCB Chairman. The developments took place after Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted from his roles after losing a no-confidence motion. Amir has represented his country in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 50 T20Is

Amir had thanked Najam Sethi and former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi for their constant support. He had specified that he would return to the national side if the then coaches Waqar Younis and Misbah-ul-Haq leave their roles and responsibilities. The PCB set-up was changed shortly, but Mohammad Amir’s ethics did not match to those of Ramiz, and he decided to take his foot backward, going away from the game. He started his international career in 2009, and just 11 years down the line, decided to exit in 2020.He had a remarkable career over the years. Picking six wickets on his Test debut in Sri Lanka, he made a mark in the team. 2010 saw a leap in his career when he became the youngest bowler, aged 18, to pick 50 wickets.