Mohammad Rizwan Becomes First Overseas Player to Be Retired Out in BBL History (VIDEO)

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder Match Scorecard: Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan retired out on Monday during the Big Bash League match between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades.

Muhammad Rizwan has been retired out by the Melbourne Renegades 👀 #BBL15pic.twitter.com/AuTGoTIHqb — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2026

Rizwan struggled to score quickly and managed 26 runs off 23 balls, including two boundaries and a six, before being called back by the Renegades. Renegades captain Will Sutherland replaced him at the crease.

At the time Rizwan left the field, the Renegades were 154 for 5 in 18 overs. They added only 16 runs in the final two overs to finish at 170 for 8. Hassan Khan top-scored with 46 off 31 balls.

Rizwan, one of the high-profile overseas signings, has had a poor run in the tournament, scoring 167 runs in eight matches at a strike rate just above 100. His early exit marked him as the first overseas player in BBL history to retire out.