Mohammad Rizwan Becomes First Overseas Player to Be Retired Out in BBL History (VIDEO)

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder Match Scorecard: Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan retired out on Monday during the Big Bash League match between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades.
Rizwan struggled to score quickly and managed 26 runs off 23 balls, including two boundaries and a six, before being called back by the Renegades. Renegades captain Will Sutherland replaced him at the crease.
At the time Rizwan left the field, the Renegades were 154 for 5 in 18 overs. They added only 16 runs in the final two overs to finish at 170 for 8. Hassan Khan top-scored with 46 off 31 balls.
Rizwan, one of the high-profile overseas signings, has had a poor run in the tournament, scoring 167 runs in eight matches at a strike rate just above 100. His early exit marked him as the first overseas player in BBL history to retire out.