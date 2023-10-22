Mohammed Shami becomes first Indian to take two five-wicket haul in ODI World Cup history

Dharmashala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 22 : Speedster Mohammed Shami became the first Indian to bag two five-wicket hauls in the history of the ODI World Cup. Shami's brilliant performance helped the 'Men in Blue' to restrict New Zealand at 273 on Sunday.

The 33-year-old pacer picked his first five-wicket haul against England in 2019 World Cup.

Other Indian bowlers like Kapil Dev, Venkatesh Prasad, Robin Singh, Ashish Nehra, and Yuvraj Singh all have one five-wicket haul.

Australia's Mitchell Starc tops the most five-wicket haul with three fifers. Apart from Starc, no other bowler has picked more than two fifers in the history of the tournament.

In the ODI World Cup, Shami made his debut in the 2015 edition. His current tally in World Cup wickets stands at 36. His best figures in the prestigious tournament are 5/54.

Coming to the match, India put New Zealand to bat first. 'Men in Blue' was off to a good start, reducing Kiwis to 19/2 in powerplay. But a partnership of 159 runs between Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra (75 in 87 balls, with six fours and a six) helped NZ come back in the game.

However, India made a comeback in later stages, bundling out Kiwis for 273 runs in 50 overs.

Shami (5/54) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Kuldeep Yadav (2/73) was also fine with the ball. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took a wicket each.

India needs 274 to register their fifth successive win.

