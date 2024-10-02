Mohammed Shami refutes rumours of being out of Border-Gavaskar Series

New Delhi [India], October 2 : Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has strongly refuted rumours circulating about his exclusion from the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series. He expressed his frustration and clarified his stance regarding these speculations.

"Why these type of baseless rumors? I'm working hard and trying my level best to recover. Neither the BCCI nor me have mentioned that I am out of the Border Gavaskar series. I request the public to stop paying attention to such news from unofficial sources. Please stop and don't spread such fake fake fake & fake news, especially without my statement," Shami wrote in a post on X.

He urged the public to disregard such news from unofficial sources, emphasising the negative impact of spreading misinformation.

Shami is making significant strides in his recovery from an ankle injury that has kept him out of cricket since the ODI World Cup last year. The India pacer already resumed bowling in July for the first time after his surgery and has been gradually increasing his bowling workload, reporting no pain.

Shami's tweet comes as a reassurance to fans and the cricketing community about his commitment to recovery and his intent to participate in the prestigious series.

The Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.The fifth and final Test, taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

