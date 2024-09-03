Mohammed Shami turns 34: Records, accomplishments of India's 'World Cup Warrior'

New Delhi [India], September 3 : Indian all-format pace veteran Mohammed Shami, who has stood up as the match-winner across all three formats, delivered numerous memorable performances and has been Men In Blue's go-to man in the ODI World Cups, turned 34 on Tuesday.

Ever since his memorable debut in international cricket back in 2013 where he picked up nine scalps in Eden Gardens Shami has made a name for himself with his pace, toe-crushing yorkers and ability to step up his game in big games.

Delivering match-winning performances through major ICC tournaments for India, particularly, the 50-over World Cups, despite battling injuries, the pacer has gained a massive following for himself.

He forms a formidable pace duo with Jasprit Bumrah in all formats of the game.

With 448 international scalps in 188 games including 229 in Tests, 195 in ODIs and 24 in T20Is, Shami is one of the best modern-era pacers to have graced the sport.

Here are some records owned by Shami across all formats of the game:

-Five wicket haul on Test debut

Shami is among nine Indian bowlers to have taken a five-wicket haul on Test debut. He is only the third pacer to have accomplished this feat. In his debut Test against West Indies at Eden Gardens, Shami took 5/47, including prized wickets of Marlon Samuels, Darren Sammy and Denesh Ramdin.

-India's go-to man in the 50-over World Cup

Despite not being the first-choice bowler in ICC Cricket World Cups throughout his career, Shami has delivered whenever his team needed him the most. With 55 wickets in 18 matches, Shami is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament's history and India's top wicket-getter.

He holds several records in the 50-over World Cup. He is only the second Indian to have taken a World Cup hat-trick after Chetan Sharma, with his milestone coming against Afghanistan in the 2019 edition of the tournament.

Taking his 50th wicket in just his 17th innings against New Zealand in the semifinals of the 2023 World Cup, Shami became the fastest player to reach a half-century of 50-over World Cup wickets. His spell of 7/57 against the Kiwis in that match also remains the best spell by an Indian bowler in the 50-over World Cup and in ODIs too.

With four five-wicket hauls, including three in the 2023 edition of the tournament at home, Shami holds the record for most World Cup five-wicket hauls. He finished the tournament as the highest wicket-taker, with 24 wickets in just seven matches at an average of 10.70 and an economy rate of 5.26.

He is also India's fastest bowler to take 100 ODI wickets, having reached the milestone in just 56 matches.

-An Indian Premier League (IPL) star

Having played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans, Shami has a very strong IPL record, with 127 wickets in 110 matches. He won the 2023 IPL Purple Cap for most wickets, with 28 wickets in 17 matches at an average of 18.64 and best figures of 4/11.

A notable performance of Shami remains when he managed to defend 6 runs in the Super Over against Mumbai Indians in 2020 while playing for Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Shami also won the 2022 IPL title with Gujarat Titans.

