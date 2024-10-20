Mohammed Shami's BGT hopes alive as pacer bowls scorching deliveries during intense practice session

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 20 : Star India pacer Mohammed Shami hoped to make his comeback in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) as he bowled for more than an hour at one of the main pitch at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium after Rohit Sharma-led side's disappointing eight-wicket loss against New Zealand, according to ESPNcricinfo.

According to the report, Shami took part in fielding drills as he continued to recover from an ankle injury, which forced him to stay away from the field since November.

ESPNcricinfo stated that India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar and bowling coach Morne Morkel were also present during Shami's bowling practice.

The 34-year-old started his session at around 2:30 Pm and finished at 3:50 Pm on Sunday after India conceded defeat to New Zealand in the first Test match of the series.

Shami has been sidelined since the ODI World Cup 2023, where he suffered an ankle injury.

Ahead of the first Test match between India and New Zealand, skipper Rohit Sharma emphasized the team's cautious approach, stating they do not want an unfit Shami to participate in the Test series due to swelling in his knees that has hampered his recovery.

Rohit explained, "To be honest, it is difficult to make a call on him for the Australia series. He had a setback with swelling in his knees, which delayed his recovery. He is currently at the NCA with doctors and physios. We don't want to bring an undercooked Shami to Australia. We are keeping our fingers crossed."

The captain highlighted the importance of Shami's full recovery before returning to international cricket.

"He was in the process of getting fit, getting close to 100 per cent, he had swelling in his knee, that put him back a little bit in his recovery. So, he had to start again. Right now, he's at NCA, he's working with the physios and the doctors at NCA," Rohit added.

Rohit reiterated the team management's priority for Shami to be completely fit before rejoining the national team.

"We want him to be 100 per cent fit. Bringing an undercooked Shami to Australia would not be the right decision for us. It is quite tough for a fast bowler, having missed so much of cricket, and then suddenly to come out and be at his best, it is not ideal," Rohit added.

