Mohammed Siraj reveals his favourite wicket from dream spell in Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 18 : Following his match-winning spell against Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj termed his spell as "magical" and picked all-rounder Dasun Shanaka as his best wicket.

After speedster Mohammed Siraj's fiery spell decimated Sri Lanka, the opening duo of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan's flawless fifty-run partnership helped India win the Asia Cup for the eighth time.

Later after the match, Siraj had a chat with Kuldeep in a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"The spell I bowled today was magical. I had never thought I would bowl a spell like this. When we played SL in Trivandrum (earlier this year), I bowled four overs and took four wickets. But I could not take the fifth one. Over here, there were a lot of matches. I was bowling well. Batters were getting beat but today, they finally edged it," said Siraj in a video posted by BCCI.

https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1703661756537851976

Siraj said that when he started bowling, he got some swing on releasing the ball at nice lengths. "This is when I realised that I do not need to hit the wicket. You could just take one place and keep releasing it there and get some swing," he said.

He termed Shanaka's wicket as his favourite one.

In West Indies, I had practised on wide off the crease outswing. Because I have a very good outswing. I pushed myself for a wide off the crease in swing and then outswing from there. I executed the way I thought. This is my best wicket till yet," said Siraj.

The pacer said that this spell will give him confidence for the World Cup.

Talking about his bowling strategies, Kuldeep said later, "I do not think too much. I read the wicket well. I try to make sure my length is nice and bowl good-length balls consistently. I have been reading the batters, that what shot they will play and when. Accordingly, I use my flippers and wrong-uns. I have also been using crease well. The bowling is nice and it is giving me confidence."

Kuldeep said that he has worked hard on his pace and its variation but it was not easy initially as it affected his rhythm.

"But now I am going smooth and aggressive and enjoying my bowling," he added.

Kuldeep lauded Siraj for his performance. Kuldeep also said that he is glad he bowled well in important matches and did not bowl in other two matches and Siraj got his chance to take six wickets.

"I felt good about the way you bowled and the fact I did not get to bowl today. You deserve these six wickets. When a team is all out for 50, you feel happy that match will end quickly. It does not matter if I could not bowl in two matches. I bowled well in two important games and did well, I am happy," signed off Kuldeep.

Coming to the match, Sri Lanka opted to bat first. But Siraj soon made them regret this decision as Lanka was reduced to 13/6 at one point as he took four wickets in an over. Kusal Mendis (17) and Dushan Hemantha (13*) swung their bats for a while, offering tiny moments of respite. Siraj ended with 6/21 in his seven overs while Pandya took 3/3 in 2.2 overs. Bumrah got 1/23 in five overs. SL was bowled out for 50 in 15.2 overs.

Ishan Kishan (23*) and Shubman Gill (27*) chased down the target in 6.1 overs without any loss of wicket.

India captured its eighth Asia Cup title and Siraj took home the 'Player of the Match' award. Kuldeep Yadav (nine wickets) was given the 'Player of the Series' award for his bamboozling spin bowling in the tournament. Shubman Gill (302 runs in six games at an average of 75.50, one century and two fifties scored the most runs in the tournament.

