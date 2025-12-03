Mohit Sharma Announces Retirement From All Formats of Cricket

India fast bowler Mohit Sharma announced his retirement from all formats of cricket on Wednesday. The 37-year-old made the decision public through an emotional post on his official Instagram account, where he thanked everyone who supported him throughout his career.

In his retirement message, Mohit Sharma said the chance to represent Haryana, India and several IPL teams was a blessing. He thanked the Haryana Cricket Association, his mentor Anirudh Sir and his coaches and teammates. He also thanked his wife for standing by him during difficult moments.

Several players wished him well after the announcement. Manvinder Bisla said it was a privilege to share the field with him. Mandeep Singh and Rahul Tewatia also praised his career and wished him success in the next phase of life. Others, including Shivam Singh, hailed him as an inspiration and congratulated him on a memorable journey.

Mohit Sharma rose to prominence during the 2011–12 Ranji Trophy season. His strong domestic run earned him an Indian Premier League contract with Chennai Super Kings. He soon broke into the national side.

The Haryana pacer made his ODI debut on August 1, 2013, against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. He played his first T20I on March 30, 2014, against Australia. He featured in 26 ODIs and took 31 wickets. He also played eight T20Is and took six wickets. He was part of India’s World Cup squad and later continued to feature in the IPL, most recently for Delhi Capitals in the 2025 season.