Mominul becomes 2nd Bangladesh batter to hit century in India

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 30 : Bangladesh batter Mominul Haque became only the second batter from his country to score a Test century in India.

The batter accomplished this feat against India in the second Test match of the two-match series at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium.

In the game, Mominul kept the first innings together, making 107 in 194 balls, with 17 fours and 1 six to his name.

Other than this, Bangladesh veteran Mushfiqur Rahim had scored 127 against India in Hyderabad back in 2017.

In 65 Tests since his debut in 2013, Mominul has scored 4,263 runs at an average of 38.75, with 13 centuries and 19 fifties in 120 innings. His best score is 181.

Coming to the match, India had won the toss and opted to field first. The action stopped at day one at 107/3. After that, no play took place on day two due to rains and on day three due to a wet outfield. Play could only commence on day four. After some positive cricket by Shadman Islam (24 in 36 balls, with four boundaries) and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (31 in 57 balls, with six fours), Mominul kept the Bangladesh inning together with his 13th Test ton, battling bravely against spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

He stitched a 54-run stand with Mehidy Hasan Miraz (20) which took Bangladesh to 233/10.

Jasprit Bumrah (3/50) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin and Akash Deep took two wickets each while Ravindra Jadeja got one.

India had won the toss and opted to bowl first. India won the first Test by 280 runs, setting 515 runs to chase for Bangladesh and skittling them out for 234. Ravichandran Ashwin (113 and 6/88), Shubman Gill (119*), Rishabh Pant (109) and Jasprit Bumrah (4/50 and 1/24) starred in India's victory.

India is 1-0 up in the two-match Test series.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor