MS Dhoni debut appearance at No 9 in T20 turns to nightmare as Harshal continues to dominate CSK icon

Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 5 : Chennai Super Kings (CSK) icon MS Dhoni for the first time in his illustrious career, came at the number 9 spot to bat in T20 cricket on Sunday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Punjab Kings.

The scenic Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala witnessed Dhoni appearing at No 9 or lower in his T20 career.

The decorated wicketkeeper's appearance in eight innings at No 8 has all come across IPL 2023 and 2024. Once again, fireworks were expected from the effortless power hitter, which would send CSK's score to a competitive total.

However, a sublime off-cutter from Harshal Patel on the final ball of the penultimate over left the fans dazed, as Dhoni walked back for a golden duck.

A slower ball off-cutter on the stumps dipped enough to sneak past Dhoni's bat and peg the off-stump. While Dhoni fans were left stunned, the PBKS camp felt a wave of ecstasy. Preity Zinta broke into a big smile as PBKS fans rejoiced to celebrate the veteran batter's wicket.

Dhoni has overall struggled to put up runs on the board against the crafty pacer. In 33 deliveries, Dhoni has managed to amass 25 runs at an average of 8.33 and a strike rate of 75.75. In 33 deliveries, the CSK batter has been dismissed three times by Harshal.

Ravindra Jadeja drove CSK's score in the final over before being dismissed by Arshdeep Singh. He scored 43 runs and hammered 3 fours and 2 sixes during his influential knock.

CSK managed to put up 167/9 on the board, which proved to be enough for the visitors. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side clinched a 28-run and moved up to third place in the points table with six wins and five losses, giving them 12 points. PBKS sit in the eighth spot with four wins, seven losses and just eight points.

