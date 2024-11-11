"MS Dhoni is a brilliant spinners captain": Former CSK cricketer Srikkanth

New Delhi [India], November 11 : Former Tamil Nadu and Chennai Super Kings player Anirudha Srikkanth feels that franchise icon MS Dhoni is a brilliant "spinners captain."

Srikkanth, who featured for the five-time champions during his stint in the cash-rich league, had first-hand experience of seeing Dhoni in action, leading the side.

While talking about Dhoni's captaincy, Srikkanth revealed that the veteran didn't talk too much to the batter so as not to confuse them. Even in the team meeting, Dhoni kept it brief, and it lasted for only a couple of minutes.

While talking about his approach for bowlers, Srikkanth revealed that Dhoni majorly kept the instructions clear, but when it came to spinners, he brought the best out of them.

"MS Dhoni doesn't talk too much to the batters. He does not confuse them. The team meeting will only be for a couple of minutes. Even for the bowlers, he will keep it very brief and precise. MS Dhoni is a brilliant spinners captain. He will tell you clearly that this is your role. Do it to the best of your ability," Srikkanth said on Sony Sports Network's new Tamil Cricket Podcast - Cricket Petta.

Dhoni stepped down from CSK's captaincy after guiding the franchise to its fifth IPL title in 2023. Ruturaj Gaikwad succeeded him, and in his debut stint, CSK failed to qualify for the play offs.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, the 43-year-old former India captain was retained as an uncapped player after the IPL introduced a new rule allowing franchises to retain players in the uncapped category if they have not played international cricket for five years.

Along with Dhoni, Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Matheesha Pathirana and Shivam Dube were also retained by CSK as they look to embark on the journey of getting their hands on the sixth title.

The IPL 2025 mega auction will take place in Jeddah on November 24 and 25, where all ten franchises will look to build a strong squad for the new season.

