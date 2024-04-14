MS Dhoni lights up Wankhede with hat-trick of sixes against MI, gifts match-ball to fan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 : Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper and legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni enthralled fans with a hat-trick of massive sixes during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Dhoni came in during the final over, with his team at 186/4 after the fall of Daryl Mitchell's wicket. 'Thala' delivered a perfect finish, with a hat-trick of sixes, one over long-on, the other over long-off and the third over square leg. This helped CSK end their innings with a strong 200-run plus total. Dhoni made 20 runs in just four balls, with three sixes, scoring at a strike rate of 500!

The crowd roared to Mahi's big hits, with the cheers rising to deafening levels with every hit. Despite the fact that the match is between two five-time IPL champions who also happen to be arch-rivals, the jam-packed Wankhede Stadium forgot all the differences and fan wars that come with T20 franchise cricket to celebrate the greatness of an icon who had 13 years back, brought back to the country after 28 years the biggest prize, the ICC Cricket World Cup after beating Sri Lanka at this venue on April 2.

One of the lucky fans also had the privilege of interacting with Dhoni, as he gifted the match ball to him.

Dhoni has incredible statistics while batting in 20th over in the IPL. He has faced 309 balls in the final over, making 756 runs at a phenomenal strike rate of 244.66. He has smashed 51 fours and 64 sixes in the final over of the innings throughout his IPL career.

This season, Dhoni has faced 12 balls in the final over, scoring 41 runs with a strike rate of 341.66. Two of these balls travelled to the fence for four while five deliveries were dispatched into the skies.

In four innings this season, Dhoni has scored 59 runs and ended unbeaten on every occasion. He has scored his runs at a strike rate of 236.00. His best score of 37* in 16 balls came against Delhi Capitals, with four boundaries and three sixes. He also smoked Anrich Nortje, one of the best pacers in the world from South Africa, for 20 runs in the final over, including two fours and two sixes.

In 256 IPL matches, Dhoni has scored 5,141 runs at an average of 39.24 and a strike rate of 136.58, with 24 fifties. His best score is 84*.

Coming to the match, MI won the toss and put CSK to bat first.

After Ajinkya Rahane (5) and Rachin Ravindra (21 in 16 balls, with two fours and a six) did not make much impact, Gaikwad (69 in 40 balls, with five fours and five sixes) and Shivam Dube (66* in 38 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) stitched a 90-run partnership. Later, MS Dhoni (20* in four balls) came during the final over and a hat-trick of sixes took CSK to 206/4 in 20 overs.

Hardik Pandya (2/43) was the pick of the bowlers for MI. Shreyas Gopal and Gerald Coetzee got a wicket each.

