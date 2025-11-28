MS Dhoni Personally Drives Virat Kohli Back to Team Hotel After Reunion at His Ranchi Residence Ahead of India vs South Africa 1st ODI (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match: Former India captain MS Dhoni personally drove Virat Kohli back to the team hotel after a meeting at Dhoni’s residence on Thursday, November 27. The reunion came days before the first ODI of the three-match series against South Africa at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on November 30.

MS Dhoni personally drove his car to drop Virat Kohli back at the hotel after dinner.🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/sEHdZT1EGt — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) November 27, 2025

Kohli had returned to Mumbai on November 25 and travelled to Ranchi the following day. Rishabh Pant and Ruturaj Gaikwad also visited Dhoni’s home. The moment gained attention on social media as Dhoni was seen driving Kohli himself.

Kohli will look to make a strong impact in the series as India aims to bounce back after losing the two-match Test series. The team will be led by KL Rahul as Shubman Gill ruled out due to a neck injury.

India squad: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (Captain) (Wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel.