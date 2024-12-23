MS Dhoni To Lose His Ranchi Home? Jharkhand Housing Board Issues Eviction Notice

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team and skipper of Chennai Super Kings, is facing new legal issues in his hometown of Ranchi, Jharkhand. The Jharkhand State Housing Board has initiated an inquiry into accusations that Dhoni is using his residence in Harmu Housing Colony for commercial purposes. If the allegations are proven true, Dhoni could receive a legal notice.

Dhoni had been granted five katah of land in the prestigious Harmu Housing Colony by the Jharkhand government through a gift deed. Initially a resident of Mecon Colony, he constructed a luxurious home on the land but later moved to a farmhouse in Simaliya, situated on the outskirts of Ranchi, to avoid media attention. Sanjay Lal Paswan, chairman of the housing board, emphasized that the regulations prohibit residential plots from being used for commercial activities. "We have received complaints and have instructed officials to look into the matter. If the allegations are verified, a notice will be issued to Dhoni," Paswan said, as reported by TOI.

