MS Dhoni to retire after IPL 2023, Rahane, Stokes in line for CSK captaincy

MS Dhoni is likely to announce his retirement at the end of the 2023 IPL. Although Dhoni has not officially informed Chennai Super Kings (CSK), as per a Zee News report, Dhoni is all set to play his last IPL match in front of the home crowd at Chepauk Stadium. The CSK management anticipates an official announcement from Dhoni prior to the start of the IPL. This year, the IPL returns to its traditional home and away format after three years.

An official from CSK stated, "We believe this will be his last season as he wants to bid farewell at his favorite stadium. In any case, we should have clarity by the start of the IPL." There has been much speculation about Dhoni's future in recent times, which intensified when he handed over the CSK captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja in 2022, only to take it back when Jadeja's performance was not up to par. With experienced leaders Ben Stokes and Ajinkya Rahane in the mix, Dhoni can finally put an end to his playing career. The official further added, "MS has not informed us of his decision and there is no pressure on him to do so. He is our leader and will do what is best for the team. As far as the management is concerned, MS has our full support whether he continues beyond this season."This raises the question of succession for CSK. The team has three options - Ben Stokes, Ajinkya Rahane, and the young Ruturaj Gaikwad. Although Stokes is the favorite, his conditional NOC could pose a challenge. With his national team commitments, it is unlikely that Stokes will be available for the full duration of the IPL every season. Hence, CSK may look towards an Indian option that Stokes and Dhoni can groom for the future. Gaikwad, who has already led Maharashtra in domestic cricket, is an excellent candidate for the future.