MS Dhoni’s New Haircut Takes Social Media by Storm (See Pics)

Former India captain MS Dhoni is once again in the spotlight. This time, it is not for his cricketing heroics but for a stylish new haircut that has taken social media by storm. Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim shared studio photos of the 44-year-old cricketer on Instagram. The pictures show Dhoni with neatly faded sides, volume at the crown and a well-groomed top. The look is completed with a shaped beard and sharp jawline. The style has left fans wondering how Dhoni continues to look so young and fit.

Dhoni had long hair in the early 2000s and has changed his style many times since then. His new look is now being called one of his best so far.

While he retired from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni continues to play in the IPL. Under Dhoni’s leadership, CSK has won the IPL title five times. As per the new IPL retention rules, CSK retained Dhoni as an uncapped player for Rs 4 crore before the start of the 2025 season. He returned as the interim captain of CSK during the 2025 season after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out due to an elbow injury. Despite the change in leadership, CSK had a disappointing season and finished at the bottom of the points table for the first time in the franchise’s history. The team secured only four wins out of 14 matches. Dhoni scored 196 runs in 13 innings with a strike rate of 135.17.

Speaking after CSK's final league match, the captain cool said he needed time to decide on his future. “I have four to five months to decide. Every year it takes more effort to stay fit. This is professional cricket, and you have to be at your best. It is not just about performance. What matters is how fit you are and how much hunger you still have,” Dhoni said during the post-match presentation. He added that he plans to return home to Ranchi, take a few bike rides and then make a decision. “I am not saying I am done and not saying I am coming back either. I have the luxury of time and I will think about it,” he said.

Dhoni is the only captain to win all three major white-ball ICC titles; the T20 World Cup, the 50-over World Cup and the Champions Trophy. He also guided India to the top of the ICC Test rankings in 2009, following a series win in New Zealand. The team held the number one spot for more than a year.