"Much closer game than what we thought": Jasprit Bumrah on IPL 2024 clash against PBKS

Brilliant bowling performances by Jasprit Bumrah and Gerald Coetzee guided Mumbai Indians (MI) to a 9-run victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 33rd encounter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, here at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Thursday.

"Much closer game than what we thought. Want to make an impact early on. In this format, the ball swings for two overs, and you want to make use of that. This format is a little difficult for the bowlers because the batsmanship is going over, plus the time restrictions and the Impact Player rule. What you can do is prepare your best and back yourself. Go out there and give your best. I try to relay messages from wherever I am on the field. You don't want to give too many messages," Bumrah said in the post-match presentation.

Recapping the match, Punjab Kings sent Mumbai Indians to bat first. Following that a fiery knock from Suryakumar (78) propeled MI to 192/7. Apart rom SKY, Rohit Sharma (36) and Tilak Varma (34) played a pivotal role in the inning and helped MI to add valuable runs on the scoreboard.

Meanwhile, Harshal Patel led the Punjab Kings bowling attack after he bagged three wickets. Skipper Sam Curran took two wickets on the other hand.

During the run chase, Ashutosh (61) and Shashank Singh (41) were the standout batters for the hosts and tried to take Punjab closer to the target. However, Gerald Coetzee and Jasprit Bumrah's three wicket haul helped MI to successfuly defend their target.

Bumrah was named the 'Player of the Match' after he picked up three wickets and gave 21 runs in his four-over spell.

