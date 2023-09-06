Mujeeb ur Rahman becomes fourth Afghanistan bowler to take 150 international wickets

Lahore [Pakistan], September 6 : Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman completed 150 international wickets on Tuesday, becoming only the fourth player from his country to do so.

He reached the milestone during Afghanistan's Asia Cup group stage clash against Sri Lanka.

The bowler had a decent outing, taking 1/60 in 10 overs. He got the wicket of Dhananjaya de Silva for 14 runs.

Now in 110 matches, he has 150 wickets at an average of 23.19 and an economy rate of 4.61, with the best bowling figures of 5/20. He has taken four four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls in international cricket.

In terms of international wickets for Afghanistan, he is behind Dawlat Zadran (155), Mohammed Nabi (249) and Rashid Khan (336).

Mujeeb has taken one wicket in the solitary Test that he has played.

In 66 ODIs, he has taken 93 wickets at an average of 25.86, with the best bowling figures of 5/50.

In 43 T20Is, he has taken 56 wickets at an average of 17,83, with the best bowling figures of 5/20.

Coming to the match, Sri Lanka opted to bat first and put on 291/8 in their 50 overs. Pathum Nissanka (41 in 40 balls with six fours), Dimuth Karunaratne (32 in 35 balls with six fours) and Kusal Mendis (92 in 84 balls with six fours and three sixes) at the top and then Charith Asalanka (36 in 43 balls, with two fours and a six), Dunith Wellalage (33 in 39 balls with three fours and a six) and Maheesh Theekshana (28 in 24 balls with two fours and a six) later played crucial knocks for Lanka.

Gulbadin Naib (4/60) and Rashid Khan (2/63) were the pick of the bowlers for Afghans.

In the chase of 292, Afghanistan lost their openers early, but knocks from Gulbadin Naib (22 in 16 balls with four fours), Rahmat Shah (45 in 40 balls with five fours and a six), Hashmatullah Shahidi (59 in 66 balls with three fours and a six) and Mohammed Nabi (65 in 32 balls with six fours and five sixes) pulled Afghanistan back into the game.

Karim Janat (22 in 13 balls with a four and two sixes), Najibullah Zadran (23 in 15 balls with a four and two sixes) and Rashid Khan (27 in 16 balls, with four boundaries and a six) scored well, but the brilliance of Dhanajaya (2/12), Dunith (2/36) and Kasun Rajitha (4/79) in final overs left them two runs short of a win.

Sri Lanka advances to the Super Four Stage with four points, two wins in two matches along with Bangladesh (two points, one win and a loss in two matches) from their group. From another group, India and Pakistan have advanced.

