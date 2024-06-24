Mumbai Cricket Association to conduct election for president post on July 23

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 : After the demise of its president Amol Kale in New York, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to conduct the election of its interim president on July 23 at the Wankhede Stadium at a Special General Meeting (SGM).

Amol Kale passed away at the age of 47 earlier this month in New York.

"A Special General Meeting of the Association has been convened in accordance with rule no. 9 (1) (b) and rule no. 14 (9) (a) of Memorandum of Association and Rules and Regulations of the Association on Tuesday, 23d July 2024 at 2.45 pm at MCA Lounge, Wankhede Stadium," the association's members, MCA secretary Ajinkya Naik stated in a notice by MCA.

To fill the vacant role, the MCA announced the election schedule on Monday, which includes seeking names of representatives from member clubs and former international players' from June 25 to July 2.

Nominations can be file from July 4 to 10 at the electoral officer's office at the MCA Lounge in the Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai according to electoral officer JS Saharia's announcement.

On July 11, a nominations hearing will be held, and those whose names have been offered and seconded are required to attend.

The release stated that the announcement of valid applicants would take place on the same day. It stated that the final list of contending candidates would be revealed if any nominations were withdrawn on July 16. According to the statement, voting will take place on July 23, and the results will be disclosed that day.

