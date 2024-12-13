Mumbai Indians announce Carl Hopkinson as fielding coach

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 : Mumbai Indians (MI) appointed former English cricketer Carl Hopkinson as their new fielding coach ahead of the next Indian Premier League (IPL) season next year.

A statement from the five-time champions on Friday said, "The five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians have appointed Englishman Carl Hopkinson as their new fielding coach ahead of IPL 2025."

The 43-year-old comes in with a pool of experience, leading the fielding unit of the England men's cricket team for the past seven years. He played an instrumental role in their triumphant ODI World Cup 2019 and T20 World Cup 2022 campaigns.

Nicknamed Hoppo, he was also Three Lions' head fielding coach for the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022, where they finished as the runners-up after reaching the final for the first time since 1998.

With this change in personnel, the long-serving fielding coach James Pamment bids adieu to the franchise after seven years of invaluable contributions where he won two trophies in 2019 and 2020.

The last season was not memorable for MI as they could win only four out of 14 matches under Hardik Pandya's captaincy.

MI IPL 2025 Squad: Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult (Rs. 12.50 crore), Naman Dhir (Rs. 5.25 crore), Robin Minz (Rs. 65 lakh), Karn Sharma (Rs. 50 lakh), Ryan Rickelton (Rs. 1 crore), Deepak Chahar (Rs. 9.25 crore), Allah Ghazanfar (Rs. 4.80 crore), Will Jacks (Rs. 5.25 crore), Ashwani Kumar (Rs. 30 lakh), Mitchell Santner (Rs. 2 crore), Reece Topley (Rs. 75 lakh), Krishnan Shrijith (Rs. 30 lakh), Raj Angad Bawa (Rs. 30 lakh), Satyanarayana Raju (Rs. 30 lakh), Bevon Jacobs (Rs. 30 lakh), Arjun Tendulkar (Rs. 30 lakh), Lizaad Williams (Rs. 75 lakh), Vignesh Puthur (Rs. 30 lakh).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor