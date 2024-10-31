Mumbai Indians retain core players ahead of auction

New Delhi [India], October 31 : The Mumbai Indians (MI) have made strategic moves to retain their core squad, ensuring a strong foundation for the upcoming season. The franchise has announced the retention of five key players, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Tilak Varma. This decision reinforces MI's belief in maintaining a robust core group to uphold their legacy.

Retained Players and Their Values:

- Jasprit Bumrah: Rs18 crores

- Rohit Sharma: Rs16.3 crores

- Suryakumar Yadav: Rs16.35 crores

- Hardik Pandya: Rs16.35 crores

- Tilak Varma: Rs8 crores

In addition, MI has released several notable players, including Ishan Kishan, Tim David, Dilshan Madhushanka, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Nabi, Nehal Wadhera, and Dewald Brevis.

MI can use their one right-to-match option on an uncapped player at the auction, adding a strategic element to their upcoming bid.

On their official X handle, Mumbai Indians posted,

"We have always believed that the strength of a family lies in its core and this belief has been reinforced during the course of recent events.

We are thrilled that the strong legacy of MI will be carried forward by Jasprit, Surya, Hardik, Rohit, and Tilak - players who have become synonymous with our team and the brand of cricket we stand for.

In the past month, the MI core group, along with our coaching staff, have come together and worked closely to establish a shared vision for MI. This unified effort reinstates MI's commitment to building strong trust and ownership amongst our core group, our fans, and other stakeholders. We will strive to continue playing the passionate brand of cricket everyone expects from us," quoted by Akash Ambani.

https://x.com/mipaltan/status/1851957628056027529

As the auction approaches, MI's strategy and the retained players' performance will be crucial in determining their success in the upcoming season.

Last season MI finished 10th at the points table of the Indian Premier League.

