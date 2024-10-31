Mumbai Indians retain Rohit, Bumrah, Hardik, Surya, Tilak ahead of IPL auction

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 : Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday announced the retention of their core players Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, and Tilak Varma with Hardik set to captain the team in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.

These players, celebrated for their exceptional performance and commitment, have been pivotal to Mumbai Indians' success and are expected to bring renewed focus, energy, and dedication to the squad.

In a statement released by Reliance, Akash Ambani of Mumbai Indians said: "We have always believed that the strength of a family lies in its core, and recent events have only reinforced this belief. We are thrilled that the strong legacy of MI will be carried forward by Jasprit, Surya, Hardik, Rohit, and Tilak - players who have become synonymous with our team and the brand of cricket we stand for. Over the past month, the MI core group, together with our coaching staff, has collaborated closely to establish a shared vision for MI. This unified effort reinforces MI's commitment to building trust and ownership among our core group, fans, and other stakeholders. We will continue to strive for the passionate brand of cricket that everyone expects from us."

Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Rohit Sharma have been integral to multiple title-winning campaigns for Mumbai Indians, consistently driving the team's dominance in the league.

Tilak Varma joins these stalwarts as one of the brightest young talents in the IPL, adding fresh energy and skill to the field. Each of these players has delivered match-winning performances that not only lead to victories but also foster a strong bond with fans, who eagerly support their journey every season.

Mumbai Indians have been home to Rohit Sharma since 2011, Jasprit Bumrah since 2013, Suryakumar Yadav for nine IPL editions, Hardik Pandya across eight campaigns, and Tilak Varma since 2022. Their enduring history with the team reflects their dedication and shared commitment to MI's values. As the core of the team, they embody the MI spirit of resilience and excellence, with a shared goal to elevate the team to even greater heights.

