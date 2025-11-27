Mumbai Indians Updated Squad After WPL 2026 Auction: Full List of Newly Bought and Retained Players

WPL Auction: Mumbai Indians strengthened their squad for the WPL 2026 season after key buys at the New Delhi auction on November 27. Their biggest buy was New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr, who was acquired for Rs 3 crore after a bidding contest with UP Warriorz. The franchise also secured key players from previous seasons including Shabnim Ismail, Sajeevan Sajana, and Saika Ishaque. Other additions included Sanskriti Gupta, Rahila Firdous, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, and Milly Illingworth.

Players Mumbai Indians Women picked in the auction:

Amelia Kerr – Rs 3 crore

Sajeevan Sajana – Rs 75 lakh

Shabnim Ismail – Rs 60 lakh

Nicola Carey – Rs 30 lakh

Saika Ishaque – Rs 30 lakh

Sanskriti Gupta – Rs 20 lakh

Triveni Vasistha – Rs 20 lakh

Rahila Firdous – Rs 10 lakh

Poonam Khemnar – Rs 10 lakh

Nalla Reddy – Rs 10 lakh

Milly Illingworth – Rs 10 lakh

Retained players:

Harmanpreet Kaur – Rs 2.5 crore

Nat Sciver-Brunt – Rs 3.5 crore

Amanjot Kaur – Rs 1 crore

Hayley Matthews – Rs 1.75 crore

G. Kamalini (uncapped) – Rs 50 lakh

Full MI squad for WPL 2026:

Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, G. Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajana Sajeevan, Rahila Firdous, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth