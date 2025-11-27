Mumbai Indians Updated Squad After WPL 2026 Auction: Full List of Newly Bought and Retained Players

WPL Auction: Mumbai Indians strengthened their squad for the WPL 2026 season after key buys at the New Delhi ...

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 27, 2025

Mumbai Indians Updated Squad After WPL 2026 Auction: Full List of Newly Bought and Retained Players

WPL Auction: Mumbai Indians strengthened their squad for the WPL 2026 season after key buys at the New Delhi auction on November 27.  Their biggest buy was New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr, who was acquired for Rs 3 crore after a bidding contest with UP Warriorz. The franchise also secured key players from previous seasons including Shabnim Ismail, Sajeevan Sajana, and Saika Ishaque. Other additions included Sanskriti Gupta, Rahila Firdous, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, and Milly Illingworth.

Players Mumbai Indians Women picked in the auction:

  • Amelia Kerr – Rs 3 crore

  • Sajeevan Sajana – Rs 75 lakh

  • Shabnim Ismail – Rs 60 lakh

  • Nicola Carey – Rs 30 lakh

  • Saika Ishaque – Rs 30 lakh

  • Sanskriti Gupta – Rs 20 lakh

  • Triveni Vasistha – Rs 20 lakh

  • Rahila Firdous – Rs 10 lakh

  • Poonam Khemnar – Rs 10 lakh

  • Nalla Reddy – Rs 10 lakh

  • Milly Illingworth – Rs 10 lakh

Retained players:

  • Harmanpreet Kaur – Rs 2.5 crore

  • Nat Sciver-Brunt – Rs 3.5 crore

  • Amanjot Kaur – Rs 1 crore

  • Hayley Matthews – Rs 1.75 crore

  • G. Kamalini (uncapped) – Rs 50 lakh

Full MI squad for WPL 2026:
Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, G. Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajana Sajeevan, Rahila Firdous, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth

