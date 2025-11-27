Mumbai Indians Updated Squad After WPL 2026 Auction: Full List of Newly Bought and Retained Players

WPL Auction: Mumbai Indians strengthened their squad for the WPL 2026 season after key buys at the New Delhi auction on November 27. Their biggest buy was New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr, who was acquired for Rs 3 crore after a bidding contest with UP Warriorz. The franchise also secured key players from previous seasons including Shabnim Ismail, Sajeevan Sajana, and Saika Ishaque. Other additions included Sanskriti Gupta, Rahila Firdous, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, and Milly Illingworth.
Players Mumbai Indians Women picked in the auction:
Amelia Kerr – Rs 3 crore
Sajeevan Sajana – Rs 75 lakh
Shabnim Ismail – Rs 60 lakh
Nicola Carey – Rs 30 lakh
Saika Ishaque – Rs 30 lakh
Sanskriti Gupta – Rs 20 lakh
Triveni Vasistha – Rs 20 lakh
Rahila Firdous – Rs 10 lakh
Poonam Khemnar – Rs 10 lakh
Nalla Reddy – Rs 10 lakh
Milly Illingworth – Rs 10 lakh
Retained players:
Harmanpreet Kaur – Rs 2.5 crore
Nat Sciver-Brunt – Rs 3.5 crore
Amanjot Kaur – Rs 1 crore
Hayley Matthews – Rs 1.75 crore
G. Kamalini (uncapped) – Rs 50 lakh
Full MI squad for WPL 2026:
Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, G. Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajana Sajeevan, Rahila Firdous, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth