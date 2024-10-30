"Mumbai is a special place for me": Kiwi spinner Ajaz Patel ahead of 3rd Test against India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 : Ahead of the third Test match against India at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel shared why Mumbai holds a special significance for him, as he was born in the city.

Ajaz Patel made his Test debut in 2018 against Pakistan. Since then, he has played 20 matches, taking 74 wickets at an economy rate of 3.2.

After the first two matches of the current Test series, Ajaz has taken four wickets at an average of 49.25.

Following the Pune Test, New Zealand made history by securing their first-ever Test series win in India. The Kiwis clinched the series 2-0 and are now looking to whitewash the hosts.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Ajaz expressed his gratitude, noting that being born in Mumbai makes it a meaningful place for him. He also thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for scheduling the third Test in Mumbai.

"Mumbai is a special place for me, not only because I was born here and have family ties, but because Wankhede was the scene of my greatest cricketing achievement. After taking that 10-wicket haul, I wasn't sure if I'd ever play here again. I'm grateful to the BCCI for scheduling this game and allowing me to return to what feels like home," Ajaz said.

He added that expectations are high, and he is focused on giving his best in the third Test.

"After the 10-fer, I haven't had as many opportunities to play, but every chance to represent New Zealand is special. Whether it's here or back home, I don't take it for granted. Expectations are high, but my focus is entirely on giving my best in the next Test," he added.

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Dhruv Jurel, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham (C), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (WK), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke, Kane Williamson, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry.

