Mumbai Test crucial for Virat Kohli, India will look to avoid series whitewash against New Zealand

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 : As India takes on New Zealand in the third Test at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, all eyes will be on star batter Virat Kohli, who has been battling inconsistent form and issues against spin bowling in the longest format of the game.

India will be looking to save their pride as they take on Kiwis in the third Test at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. With the hosts 0-2 down in the three-match series and having endured their first series loss in Tests at home in 12 years, they will be aiming to play out of their skins in order to avoid an embarassing whitewash.

Virat has a strong record at Wankhede Stadium and has witnessed highs and lows at this iconic venue.

In five Tests he has played at Wankhede, Virat has scored 469 runs at an average of 58.62, with a century and three fifties to his name. His best score at the venue is 235* against England. In 16 international matches at the venue, Virat has scored 1,140 runs at an average of 71.25, with three centuries and seven fifties in 19 innings.

Virat has seen it all at the venue. He played crucial knock of 35 and a partnership with Gautam Gambhir to guide India out of troubled waters during World Cup 2011 final against Sri Lanka.

In 2016, the ICC T20 World Cup trophy slipped away from Men in Blue despite Virat's massive 273 runs in five matches after a loss to West Indies in semifinals. He hit his historic 50th ODI century against New Zealand in front of his idol Sachin Tendulkar in 2023 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand. Virat along with Team India were a part of the fabulous felicitation event here after the T20 World Cup title win this year.

In 2024 in Tests, Virat has scored 245 runs in five Tests and ten innings at an average of 27.22, with just one fifty and best score of 70.

In the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 though, Virat has been rather solid. He has scored 556 runs in eight Tests at an average of 42.76, with a century and three fifties in 14 innings, with best score of 121.

The decade the began four years back has been tough for Virat as a Test batter. He made 1,833 runs in 33 Tests at an average of 32.73, with just two centuries and nine fifties in 58 innings and the best score of 186.

A good score from Virat in the third match will be of immense value to the team and also for his own confidence.

