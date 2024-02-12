Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan, Sachin Dhas, Saumy Pandey named in U19 World Cup Team of the Tournament

Dubai [UAE], February 12 : Indian players dominated the eleven-member list of the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 team despite their defeat against Australia in the summit clash on Sunday, as the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday revealed the 11 best performers from the tournament.

"11 of the best performers from the U19 World Cup 2024 form the Team of the Tournament. Finalists India and Australia dominate the Team of the Tournament, with seven players featuring from the two sides," a statement from ICC read.

Australia broke their winless streak against India in the U19 title clashes as its pace attack helped defend 254 against Men in Blue, winning their first title since 2010 and overall their fourth title on Sunday.

Leading run-scorer and India captain Uday Saharan, Musheer Khan, Sachin Dhas and Saumy Pandey are all included in the team.

Musheer Khan, an ace for India with both bat and ball, emerged as one of the U19 World Cup's most promising possibilities. Musheer was the only player to achieve more than one century in the event, with tons against Ireland and New Zealand, propelling him to second place on the list of best-run scorers with 360 runs.

Though he was able to make an impression with the bat in the semi-final and final, he proved to be an invaluable asset, taking three wickets in the two games and finishing with seven in total.

India captain Uday Saharan, the tournament's leading run-scorer, stood as the cornerstone of India's batting lineup, guiding them to the final of the U19 World Cup 2024. Throughout the competition, Saharan displayed remarkable consistency with the bat.

Sachin Dhas, another intriguing player emerging from India's U19 World Cup, exhibited excellent poise and superb strokeplay while responding to a variety of scenarios.

Dhas was initially positioned lower down the order in the opening games, but he had key undefeated cameos against Bangladesh and Ireland. Dhas' opportunity to bat higher up the order came in the final Super Six game against Nepal, and he took advantage, scoring a stunning 116 and forming a record partnership with skipper Saharan.

The batter carried his good form into the semi-finals, contributing to a crucial 171-run partnership with the skipper. He was the leading scorer with 96, narrowly missing a well-deserved century against South Africa, demonstrating his ability to perform under pressure.

Saumy Pandey's left-arm spin worked wonders at the U19 World Cup, finishing with the joint second-highest wicket-taking total.

Pandey began the competition with a four-wicket haul against Bangladesh and followed it up with three wickets against Ireland. Pandey then brought his A-game to the Super Sixes, claiming four wickets against New Zealand and Nepal.

ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 Team: Lhuan-dre Pretorius (South Africa), Harry Dixon (Australia), Musheer Khan (India), Hugh Weibgen (Australia), Uday Saharan (India), Sachin Dhas (India), Nathan Edward (West Indies), Callum Vidler (Australia), Ubaid Shah (Pakistan), Kwena Maphaka (South Africa), Saumy Pandey (India) and 12th man: Jamie Dunk (Scotland).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor