Mushfiqur Rahim leapfrogs Tamim Iqbal to become Bangladesh's all-time highest run-scorer

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 21 : Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim on Saturday leapfrogged Tamim Iqbal to become the Bengal Tigers' all-time highest run scorer.

Mushfiqur achieved the milestone during the second inning of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium.

On Saturday, the 37-year-old scored 13 runs from 11 balls in the second inning of the first Test against India. Mushfiqur's knock came to an end after Ravichandran Ashwin removed him in the 34th over of the second inning.

Presently, Mushfiqur has scored 15194 runs for Bangladesh in international cricket, which includes ODI, T20I, and Tests. Former Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal holds the second place on the chart with 15192 runs.

Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah stand in third and fourth place, with 14696 and 10694 runs, respectively.

At the end of day three, Bangladesh were 158/4, with skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (51*) and Shakib Al Hasan (5*) unbeaten. Bangladesh started the post-Tea session at 56/0 with Shadman Islam (21) and Zakir Hasan (32) unbeaten on the crease.

Jasprit Bumrah struck early for India in the session, removing Zakir for 33 (47 balls). The rest three wickets were picked by Ravichandran Ashwin as he dismissed Shadman Islam (35), Mominul Haque (13), and Mushfiqur Rahim (13).

The second session of Day three of the Chennai Test resumed with India at 205/3 with Rishabh Pant (82*) and Shubman Gill (86*) unbeaten on the crease. India now have a lead of 432 runs.

Pant went on to score a century on his comeback innings in the longest format of the game. On the other hand, Gill played an unbeaten knock of 119 runs from 176 balls, which was laced with 10 boundaries and four maximums.

Middle-order batter KL Rahul also played a valuable knock of unbeaten 22 runs in 19 balls, which included four boundaries.

India declared their innings when the team score was 287 runs for the loss of four wickets. They set a target of 515 runs for the visitors in order to win the first match of the series.

