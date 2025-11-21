Mushfiqur Rahim scores century in his 100th Test, joins elite list

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 21 : Mushfiqur Rahim stated it was a "huge achievement" and a "proud moment" to have scored a century in his 100th test match and vowed to pay back as long as he continues to play for Bangladesh.

Rahim joined an elite group of batters to have scored a century in their 100th Test match.

He became the first-ever Bangladesh player to cross the milestone of playing 100 Test matches. Rahim scored a valiant 106 off 214 deliveries to help his team to ascendancy in the second Test against Ireland.

"I can't believe that someone from Bangladesh has played a hundred Tests, so it's really a huge achievement. It is a proud moment for any player. So obviously, I am happy that I could be that person. There's more responsibility on me. I want to give back for as long as I am playing for Bangladesh, and I want to ensure there are one or two players who can fill my gap when I have left the dressing room," Mushfiqur Rahim said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

On the occasion, Rahim expressed gratitude to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

"I think 100 is a huge number, so I have learned many things while getting there. I have tried to gather experience and learned how to stay calm. To be honest, I really want to thank the BCB for what they planned on the first morning. It really feels great and I really felt honoured. I think this type of recognition can work as an inspiration for cricketers. It is important for them to dream that they want to play 100 Tests," he added.

Rahim's hundred powered Bangladesh to 476 in their first innings. In response at stumps on Day 2, Ireland were 98-5, trailing by 378 runs.

The hosts had nabbed a victory by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test in Sylhet to go 1-0 up in the series.

