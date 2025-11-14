New Delhi [India], November 14 : Former Indian cricketer Dodda Ganesh slammed the team management for their decision to drop batter Sai Sudharsan from the playing XI for the first Test between India and South Africa, calling them out for "playing musical chairs without a vision" on what is the "most important slot in a Test eleven".

After featuring in five Tests as India's number three and delivering mixed outings, India has gone with Washington Sundar as the number three on their team sheet for the Kolkata Test. After moving on from Cheteshwar Pujara following the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final loss to Australia in 2023, India has tried plenty of options for the spot, including KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal and Karun Nair. Except for Gill's run at home during 2024, India has had underwhelming returns from their number three, particularly in overseas conditions.

Ganesh also slammed India for fielding four spinner options in Washington, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and a returning Axar Patel.

Taking to X, Ganesh wrote, "The no 3 in the batting lineup is the most imp slot in a test XI & Ind is playing musical chairs without a vision. Can't believe this is happening at the test level. Should've given Sai Sudharsan these tests. U don't need 4 spinners no matter how much turn the pitch offers #INDvSA"

— Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) November 14, 2025

In five Tests, Sudharsan has scored 273 runs in nine innings at an average of 30.33, with two half-centuries in nine innings and a best score of 87.

Previously, before his axing from playing XI, Sudharsan had managed scores of 32, 12, 17 and 23 in the two unofficial Tests for India A against South Africa A.

Coming to the match, SA won the toss and elected to bat first. At the end of the first session, they were 104/3, with Wiaan Mulder (22*) and Tony de Zorzi (15*) unbeaten. Jasprit Bumrah (2/9) helped India survive a half-century stand from openers Aiden Markram (31 in 48 balls, with five fours and a six) and Ryan Rickelton (23 in 22 balls, with four fours) while Kuldeep Yadav also got a wicket.

