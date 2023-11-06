My commitment to promoting, developing women's cricket is unwavering: BCCI secretary Jay Shah

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 6 : Betting big on women's cricket, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah said it is a growing force in the sporting world and as president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president is committed to promoting and developing eves' cricket.

In the presence of Jay Shah, the next phase of its Beyond Boundaries initiative in Ahmedabad was inaugurated. The unveiling of the second container took place at Ground B at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium.

"Women's cricket is a growing force in the sporting world, and as a cricket administrator, my commitment to promoting and developing women's cricket is unwavering. I applaud DP World's commitment to enhancing cricket infrastructure, particularly for women cricketers," said Jay Shah in a statement.

"The efforts of this initiative align perfectly with our vision to empower women in sports. By addressing the critical issues of inadequate facilities and providing quality kits to young cricketers this initiative is fostering a welcoming environment and is a testament to the game's inclusivity and progress," he added.

According to an official statement, under this global initiative, DP World will leverage its end-to-end network and smart logistics capabilities to deliver at least fifty bespoke shipping containers equipped with cricket essentials, to grassroots cricket clubs around the world.

According to officials, these containers will provide young cricketers with high-quality cricket kits including bats, helmets, gloves, and pads, which are essential for improving their skills, while keeping them protected. The containers also function as changing rooms, making it more accessible for girls and young women to participate in the sport.

Rizwan Soomar, CEO and Managing Director for Middle East, North Africa and India Subcontinent DP World, said, " We are excited to launch our 'Beyond Boundaries' initiative in Gujarat, with the aim of making cricket accessible to the youth. Our bespoke shipping containers will play a vital role in providing essential gear to emerging women players in the state."

"As we continue to work with businesses in Gujarat to make trade possible, we are confident that this initiative will deepen our relationship with local communities by helping develop cricketing talent and making cricket possible and enjoyable for all," he added.

The container installed in Ahmedabad is the second of this initiative and will be placed at the Gujarat College Cricket Ground, Ellis Bridge, with the kit and equipment donated to the Gujarat Cricket Association Academy. The first container was installed at Chikhalikar Sports Club in Palghar, Maharashtra.

As part of the Beyond Boundaries initiative for every 100 runs scored by a team in the tournament, 10 kits are pledged to local cricket communities across the globe. So far, since the commencement of the tournament, over 1,600 kits have been pledged.

The second container design, crafted by the talented local artist Nikunj, serves as a tribute to Sachin Tendulkar, DP World's brand ambassador.

The artwork is centred around the theme of empowering women in cricket and draws inspiration from Tendulkar's remarkable legacy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor