"My competitive attitude is very similar to Australia's...": Harshit Rana on BGT selection

New Delhi [India], October 28 : Delhi pacer Harshit Rana, who earned a call-up to the Indian Test side for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia away from home, said that being selected for the tour is a big deal for him since the competitive attitude he has in his gameplay is very similar to that of the Aussies.

Rana was among several fresh faces chosen for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, alongside young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, opener Abhimanyu Easwaran and wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor