"My country, my identity, my life": India head coach Gautam Gambhir extends wishes on 79th Independence Day

New Delhi [India], August 15 : India head coach Gautam Gambhir posted a heartfelt message while extending wishes on the country's 79th Independence Day on Friday.

Gambhir, who attended the Bhasma Aarti at Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain on Friday morning, took to Instagram and wrote, "My country, my identity, my life. Jai Hind."

India's stylish opener KL Rahul took to Instagram to extend wishes and wrote, "Celebrating the spirit of India today. Jai Hind. Proud to call it home. Happy Independence Day."

India's seasoned speedster Mohammed Shami posted a picture in which he waved the flag and captioned the post on Instagram, "Freedom in our mind, pride in our soul."

Fast bowling mainstay Mohammed Siraj, who inspired India to a series draw in England, shared his picture waving the Indian flag and wrote on Instagram, "Happy Independence Day Jai Hind."

On the cricketing front, the next assignment for India and Gambhir will be the Asia Cup T20 edition starting from September 9 onwards. India's campaign will start against the UAE on September 10 in Dubai, with a clash against arch-rivals Pakistan scheduled for September 14. India is placed in Group A along with Pakistan, Oman and the UAE.

Under Gambhir, India has an incredible T20Is record, winning 12 out of 15 matches, losing just two and tying one. This includes series wins in Sri Lanka and South Africa and against Bangladesh and England at home.

