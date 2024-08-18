"My hope that the league continues to grow": Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar on ISPL future

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 : India's batting maestro, Sachin Tendulkar, believes that the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) will continue to grow, give opportunities to young cricketers across the country and make a "lasting impact" on Indian cricket.

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), the nation's first-ever tennis ball T10 cricket tournament played inside a stadium, gears up for its Season 2 which gets underway from January 26th to February 9th, 2025, at Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane.

The trial process begins at the city level, where the best performers advance to the Zone Level. Here, the competition heats up as top players from each zone vie for a coveted spot in the Auction Pool. Each zone has specific dates for its final trials, with Central and South Zones kicking off from October 26th to 28th, East and North Zones from November 2nd to 4th, and West Zone from November 5th to 9th.

The process culminates in Simulation Matches on November 12th and 13th, 2024, giving these athletes one final platform to showcase their abilities before the auction. This season ISPL is also inviting organizations and individuals to host registration camps and register a minimum of 1500 players to establish their city as an official trial location. This initiative empowers communities to directly support aspiring cricketers and receive recognition from ISPL.

ISPL's inaugural season in March captivated audiences, drawing over 12,000 fans per match. Over 5 lakh fans attended the tournament, which was filled with entertainment extravaganza. From the star-studded opening ceremony to the nail-biting matches, the league offered a perfect blend of sports and entertainment. Innovative features like the 'Tip Top' toss, the 50/50 challenge, 'Tape Ball Over,' and '9 Street Runs' added layers of excitement, making every match a thrilling experience for fans.

Legends such as Amitabh Bachchan (Majhi Mumbai), Akshay Kumar (Srinagar Ke Veer), Hrithik Roshan (KVN Bangalore Strikers), Saif Ali and Kareena Kapoor Khan (Tiigers of Kolkata), Ram Charan (Falcon Riders Hyderabad), and Suriya Sivakumar (Chennai Singams) bring unparalleled star power, making ISPL a premier event that resonates with cricket fans nationwide. The Tiigers of Kolkata, owned by Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan, were crowned champions of the inaugural edition, defeating Majhi Mumbai in a thrilling final.

Sachin Tendulkar, Core Committee Member, ISPL, said, as quoted from a release by ISPL, "The ISPL is about giving a platform to those who may not have had the opportunity to showcase their talent. The tournament has brought the joy of the game to new audiences and opened doors for young cricketers across the country. It is my hope that the league continues to grow and make a lasting impact on Indian cricket, giving every player a chance to dream big."

Ashish Shelar, Core Committee Member, ISPL said, "The overwhelming response to ISPL Season 1 is a testament to the passion that India has for cricket. We aimed to create a league that not only entertains but also brings communities together. As we look forward to Season 2, our focus remains on expanding the league's reach and continuing to provide a stage for emerging cricketers to shine."

Suraj Samat, ISPL Commissioner said, "The success of ISPL's inaugural season has exceeded our expectations, setting a new standard for what a sports league can achieve. We've combined the thrill of cricket with the excitement of entertainment, and the response has been phenomenal. As we move towards Season 2, we are committed to making the ISPL bigger and better, with more opportunities for talent discovery and fan engagement."

With the continued support of its fans, celebrity endorsements, and innovative cricketing formats, ISPL Season 2 is poised to redefine the cricketing experience in India, promising even more excitement and thrills for players and spectators alike.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor