'My job is to give 100 percent...': Axar eyes T20 WC spot with good show in IPL

Mohali, Jan 12 Left-arm spin allrounder Axar Patel is aiming to secure a spot in the T20 World Cup squad by delivering a strong performance in the upcoming IPL 2024, after injury forced him to miss the ODI World Cup.

Axar put on a commendable performance in the first T20 International against Afghanistan in Mohali on Thursday, taking two wickets and conceding 23 runs in four overs.

"My job is to give 100 per cent to my work ethics and the process. I am not worrying too much about what will happen to the World Cup team selection, and if I do that, I will be putting pressure on myself. Right now, I want to focus on the IPL and then we also have a Test series against England coming up soon," Axar said in the post-match press conference.

India has just two more T20Is in the pipeline before the World Cup, set to take place in the West Indies and the United States. Axar is mindful of the intense competition for a spot on the Indian team.

"Yeah, we are going to play the last two T20Is before the World Cup, and then we have the IPL. I know there is a lot of competition out there (for a WC spot in India team), but my competition is to myself, and I just want to focus on adding to my skill sets," he added.

