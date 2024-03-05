"My kids are more excited...families go through a lot during player's journey": Ashwin ahead of his 100th Test

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 5 : Ahead of the fifth Test match between India and England in Dharamshala, star Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said that playing his 100th long-format match matters a lot to him but it matters more to his family.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Ashwin also said that his kids are "more excited about the Test".

"The 100th Test matters a lot to me, but it matters more to my father, mother, wife and even my kids. My kids are more excited about the Test. Families go through a lot during a player's journey. My father still answers 40 calls on what his son did during a game," Ashwin said.

"It's a big occasion, from the look and sound of it. More than the destination, the journey has been special," he added.

The ace spinner has bagged 507 wickets at an average of 23.9 and an economy of 2.79 in the 99 Tests he has played.

England have faced three consecutive losses in the series, unable to capitalise on their early 1-0 advantage following a narrow victory in Hyderabad.

The visitors had their chances, notably in Rajkot and Ranchi, but India came back strong on both occasions to win.

The fifth and final Test match will be played from March 7 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.

India and England still have World Test Championship points to gain in Dharamsala, even though the series is decided. India are on top of World Test Championship standings while England eighth on points table.

