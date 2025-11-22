Nafay's explosive finishing drives Quetta Qavalry's perfect start

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 22 : Khawaja Nafay is feeling confident about his batting, and his finishing power has been crucial to Quetta Qavalry's unbeaten start in their ongoing 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 campaign, according to a release.

Following another impactful outing with the bat where the Qavalry beat Deccan Gladiators in a summit clash by one run, Nafay said he is performing well in the competition.

"I feel really good. My mindset was clear. I just wanted to see the ball and hit it, and by God's grace, whichever ball I chose to attack went for six," he said, according to the release by Abu Dhabi T10.

The 23-year-old has embraced the responsibility of closing out innings, delivering three unbeaten knocks of 45*, 25* and 39*, at a whopping strike rate of 311.42, built on 10 sixes and six fours. His 109 runs in three innings make him the third-highest scorer this season and have been vital to the Qavalry's three-match winning streak.

On his role in the middle order, Nafay said he is comfortable adapting to what the team needs, "I've been opening since childhood, but I have played a lot in the middle order as well. So, for now, I don't have that much of a problem. I'm practicing even for the middle order."

He also credited a simple but important technical focus behind his striking consistency, "If your base and your head are still, then you'll try to get good hits."

