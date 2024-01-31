Nagesh Trophy: Karnataka, Odisha, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh register wins in Super-8 stage matches

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 : Karnataka, Odisha, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh registered wins on Tuesday in the Super 8 stage of the ongoing Nagesh Trophy- Men's National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2023-24 got underway in Nagpur.

Odisha, Telangana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka locked horns in the knockout matches on Wednesday. All the winning teams are currently leading the charts in their respective Groups.

In the opening match on Day 2, Karnataka beat Rajasthan by 89 runs. Put into bat first by Rajasthan, Karnataka scored a mammoth 267/5 in the allotted 20 overs. Prakash Jyaramaiah and Sunil Ramesh both scored centuries. In reply, Rajasthan managed 178/4. Prakash Jyaramaiah was adjudged the player of the match.

In the other encounter, Odisha beat Delhi by 17 runs. Batting first, Odisha scored 185/6 and then restricted Delhi to 168/8. Pankaj Bhue of Odisha scored the highest 85 in 59 balls and was adjudged the player of the match.

In the afternoon matches, Andhra Pradesh defeated Telangana by 8 wickets. T Durga Rao was adjudged player of the match. Gujarat drubbed Uttar Pradesh by 7 wickets. Dinesh Rathva was adjudged the player of the match. In Group A, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have won both their matches while Delhi and Telangana have lost the two games.

In Group B, Karnataka and Gujarat have won both their matches and Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have lost the two games. The semi-final slots have been almost booked but all eight teams will meet again on Day 3 on Wednesday.

Cricket Association for the Blind in India, Cricket Association for the Blind in Vidarbha and Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled are organising the Super 8 Matches at Nagpur. This is for the first time that Nagesh Trophy is being played in Nagpur. The matches will be played at SB City College Cricket Ground and Indian Railways Cricket Ground.

The Super 8 stage league matches will be played on the first 3 days and the semi-finals will be played on February 1. The finals of the mega event will take place on February 2 in Nagpur. Odisha, Telangana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka are the eight teams who are competing in the Super 8 stage.

