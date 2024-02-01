Nagesh Trophy: Karnataka to face Odisha, Andhra to clash against Gujarat in semi-finals

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 : Karnataka will lock horns with Odisha and Andhra Pradesh with Gujarat on Thursday in the semi-finals of the ongoing Nagesh Trophy as Men's National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2023-24 got underway in Nagpur.

Karnataka, Delhi, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh registered wins on Wednesday on the last day of the Super 8 stage of the Nagesh Trophy here. Now the semi-final will be played among the four qualified teams on Thursday.

In Group A, Andhra Pradesh with six points and Odisha with 4 points finished as the top two teams. In Group B, Karnataka with six points and Gujarat with four points finished as the top two teams.

Karnataka won all their three games in the Super 8 stage. On Wednesday, Karnataka defeated Gujarat by 7 wickets. Opting to field first, Karnataka restricted Gujarat to 130/9 and then chased down the target in the 14th over.

Fighting the dead rubber, Delhi also registered a win against Telangana by 9 wickets to conclude their journey on a high in the Nagesh Trophy. In the morning matches, Rajasthan defeated Uttar Pradesh by 3 wickets while Andhra Pradesh thrashed Odisha by 9 wickets in the Super 8 stage.

In the first semi-final, Andhra Pradesh will face Gujarat while in the second semi-final, Karnataka will meet Odisha on Thursday.

Cricket Association for the Blind in India, Cricket Association for the Blind in Vidarbha and Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled are organising the semi-final and final matches at Nagpur. This is for the first time that Nagesh Trophy is being played in Nagpur.

The Super-8 stage league matches were played on the first 3 days and the semi-finals will be played on Thursday. The finals of the mega event will take place on February 2 in Nagpur.

